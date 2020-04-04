Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Investigation of InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/04/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of InnerWorkings, Inc. (“InnerWorkings” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: INWK) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your InnerWorkings investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On March 16, 2020, InnerWorkings issued a press release revealing the Company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Therein, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer stated that, “[a]s a result of the material weaknesses previously disclosed, insufficient evidence existed to support the recognition of revenue in arrangements containing bill and hold provisions. Therefore, we deferred the related revenue until product shipped from our warehouse.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.36, or over 17%, to close at $1.68 per share on March 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding InnerWorkings should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles H. Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100
Los Angeles, CA 90067
www.glancylaw.com
shareholders@glancylaw.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:00pItaly plans to widen special powers over strategic sectors
RE
12:43pDean Foods Receives Court Approval for the Sale of Substantially All of Its Assets
BU
12:43pMEDTRONIC : As Coronavirus Hospitalizations Surge, Ventilator Manufacturing Ramps Up but Not Soon Enough
DJ
12:30pEXCLUSIVE : Amazon in contact with coronavirus test makers for potential screenings on employees
RE
12:21pNCLH ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Investors of Important May 11th Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed By The Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - NCLH
GL
12:15pBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT South Africa urges government to lift cigarette sale ban
RE
12:01pXP INC. ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds XP Inc. Investors of Important May 20th Deadline in First Filed Federal Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - XP
GL
12:01pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Investigation of InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) on Behalf of Investors
GL
12:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK)
BU
11:51aBDX LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Becton, Dickinson and Company Investors of Important April 27th Deadline in Securities Class Action - BDX
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Diamond Business Loses Luster -- WSJ
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA CUTS CONTRACTORS FROM CALIFORNIA, NEVADA FACTORIES: CNBC
3BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : Fed Is Unlikely to Halt Bank Dividends -- WSJ
4WALMART INC. : WALMART : Stockpiling Boosts Sales for Walmart
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon in contact with coronavirus test makers for potential screenings on emplo..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group