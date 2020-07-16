Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Investigation of NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 03:17pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investor rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of NanoViricides, Inc. ("NanoViricides" or the "Company") (NYSE: NNVC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your NanoViricides investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/nanoviricides-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The securities investigation concerns whether NanoViricides provided false or misleading information to investors about its activities related to drug development, including a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding NanoViricides should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:07pQAD : to Participate in Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference
BU
04:07pCOLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Conference Call Date
BU
04:07pJ.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter 2020
BU
04:07pCOLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, July 30, 2020
BU
04:07pQAD : to Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
BU
04:07pPHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Doses First Patient in VANGARD Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate PB1046 for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
BU
04:07pBanner Life Sciences Announces Commercial Launch of BAFIERTAM, a Novel Oral Fumarate Treatment for Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis
BU
04:07pDROPBOX : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
BU
04:06pNETFLIX : Second Quarter Letter to Shareholders
PU
04:06pTYSON FOODS : rsquo; Top 10 COVID-19 Safety Response Measures
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : Second Quarter Letter to Shareholders
2TYSON FOODS, INC. : TYSON FOODS : rsquo; Top 10 COVID-19 Safety Response Measures
3AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : BOLOGNA AIRPORT: obtained 25 million loan transaction with SACE's prog..
4VISTA OUTDOOR INC. : VISTA OUTDOOR : to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
5TRINET GROUP, INC. : TRINET : Announces COVID-19 Health Carrier Administrative Fees Received to be Returned to..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group