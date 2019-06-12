Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Apyx Medical Corporation

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 17, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Apyx Medical Corporation (“Apyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APYX) investors who purchased securities between August 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On February 21, 2019, White Diamond Research released a report alleging that a clinical study on the use of the Company’s J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing may have missed its endpoints.

On this news, shares of Apyx fell $2.10 per share, or nearly 25%, to close at $6.40 on February 21, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 1, 2019, Apyx announced that it had withdrawn its 510(k) application for the use of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing, citing concerns raised by the FDA. Apyx revealed that the FDA had questioned the device’s clinical results, which differed greatly from two of the investigational centers used in the study, as well as the potential impact certain protocol deviations. Moreover, Apyx disclosed that the clinical study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint.

On this news, shares of Apyx fell $2.49 per share, or over 35%, to close at $4.46 on April 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the clinical study on the use of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing had not met its primary efficacy endpoint; (2) that, as a result, the clinical study did not support the Company’s application for regulatory clearance; (3) that, as a result, the Company was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

