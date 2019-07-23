Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Bloom Energy Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 29, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Bloom Energy Corporation (“Bloom Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BE) investors who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s July 2018 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

In July 2018, Bloom Energy completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing approximately 18 million shares of common stock priced at $15 per share. On November 5, 2018, Bloom Energy revealed that it had only delivered 206 system deployments (i.e., “acceptances”) for third quarter 2018, significantly below its previously-issued guidance of 215 to 235 acceptances. For fourth quarter 2018, the Company expected only 225 to 275 acceptances, well below the more than 300 acceptances that analysts expected.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.76 per share, more than 25%, to close at $17.25 per share on November 6, 2018, thereby injuring investors. Since the IPO, Bloom Energy's stock has traded as low as $9.21 per share, significantly below the $15 offering price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Bloom Energy was experiencing material construction delays that would cause system deployments to fall significantly, even below the low end of Bloom Energy’s previously announced guidance; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements in the Registration Statement about Bloom Energy’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Bloom Energy securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 29, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:19pSK HYNIX : South Korea asks Japan to cancel plan to remove the country from white list
RE
09:14pS OIL : South Korea's S-Oil expects demand for IMO 2020 to support refining margins
RE
09:13pOil prices gain on U.S. inventory drop, Middle East tensions
RE
09:10pMMA OFFSHORE : 24 July 2019 MMA acquires Neptune Marine Services business
PU
09:10pMMA OFFSHORE : 24 July 2019 Acquisition of Neptune Marine Services business
PU
09:10pMMA OFFSHORE : 24 July 2019 Proposed Sale of Neptune's Business to MMA Offshore Limited
PU
09:05pBengal Announces Initial Production Results From 2019 Cuisinier Drilling Campaign and Fracture Stimulation
NE
09:05pOROCOBRE : Quarterly Activities Report - June 2019 - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Qtrly Activities Report_Jun 19_FINAL.pdf
PU
09:05pBENGAL ENERGY : Announces Initial Production Results From 2019 Cuisinier Drilling Campaign and Fracture Stimulation
EQ
09:03pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Hardware, Onelove & Live Nation Announce Festival X - With Huge Australian Summer Tour And Mega Line Up
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : to create privacy panel, pay $5 billion to U.S. to settle allegations
2White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
4AMAZON.COM : UPS launches drone business, seeks to certify multiple pilots
5WESTJET AIRLINES LTD. : WESTJET AIRLINES : receives overwhelming securityholder support for its acquisition by..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group