Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. 

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 16, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (“CBL & Associates” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CBL) investors who purchased securities between November 8, 2017 and March 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com

On March 26, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had settled for $90 million a class action suit alleging that CBL & Associates overcharged its tenants for electricity.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.47, nearly 25%, to close at $1.44 per share on March 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability; and (2) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CBL & Associates securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 16, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

