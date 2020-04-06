Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Crown Castle International  Corp. (CCI) 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 27, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Crown Castle International Corp. (“Crown Castle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CCI) investors who purchased securities between February 26, 2018 and February 26, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Crown Castle investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.  

On February 26, 2020, Crown Castle announced that it would restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019. According to the press release, the Company had recognized service revenues from its tower installation services in a manner that "was not acceptable under GAAP."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $14.38 per share, or over 8.8%, to close at $148.31 per share on February 27, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Crown Castle’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosures controls and procedures were ineffective and materially weak; (2) Crown Castle's financial accounting and reporting was not in accordance with GAAP; (3) Crown Castle’s net income, adjusted EBITDA, and AFFO were inflated; (4) Crown Castle would need to restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year-to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Crown Castle securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 27, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:15pTexas Mutual to Distribute $330 Million in Policyholder Dividends Two Months Early to Support Texas Businesses
PR
12:15pMAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:14pALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:13pSUPERCOMPUTERS GET THE HARD CELL : Researchers Use GPUs to Discover Molecular Design Principles of Photosynthesis
PU
12:13pInfiniti's Industry Experts Explain How Banking Companies Can Respond to the Coronavirus Crisis
BU
12:13pUPDATE : Zoom Video Communications, Inc. May Have Misled Investors About Its Security Capabilities; Shareholders Who Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton LLP
GL
12:11pAFCON : Rohr good enough to win Nigeria's 4th AFCON title - Utaka
AQ
12:11pTENEO PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL CITIZEN ON - 'ONE WORLD : Together At Home'
PR
12:09pG4S : Notification of Major Holdings
AQ
12:08pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Media Statement about COVID-19 Testing
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder steps up battle with management over Airbus order
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
3BMW AG : BMW : sees demand falling further after first quarter sales plunge due to coronavirus
4ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American joins United, others in suspending more NYC flights on coronavirus spi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group