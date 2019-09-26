Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 11:00am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 4, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) (OTC: CURLF) investors who purchased securities between November 21, 2018 and July 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On July 22, 2019, the Company received a warning letter from the FDA, which revealed that the Company was selling unapproved new and misbranded drugs for both human and animal consumption, as well as marketing CBD products improperly as dietary supplements.

On this news, shares of Curaleaf fell $0.58 per share, or over 7%, to close at $7.40 on July 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law; (2) that Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website; (3) that such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); and (4) that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Curaleaf securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than October 4, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aEmpire Post Media, Inc. Announces the Visit and Future Collaboration with SAEN South Korean Group
GL
11:19aPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of September 30 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Venator Materials PLC – VNTR
GL
11:18aGEK TERNA REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION : 26 SepFirst Half 2019 Financial Results - Significant increase in the Group's profitability
PU
11:18aAPPLUS SERVICES : + Laboratories develops new synthetic routes for obtaining thiol derivatives
PU
11:18aATENOR : 2019.09.26 - Atenor, in partnership with Fidentia, launches the construction of BuzzCity, a new business campus in Leudelange
PU
11:18aPODCAST : September 2019
PU
11:18aGREENE KING : Form 8.3 - GNK LN
PU
11:18aBlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
11:18aPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of September 30 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. – ACRS
GL
11:17aROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro hit by Dutch money laundering investigation
3China criticizes new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5China criticises new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group