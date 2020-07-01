Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Endo International plc (ENDP)

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 18, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Endo International plc ("Endo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ENDP) securities between August 8, 2017 and June 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On June 10, 2020, the New York Department of Financial Services (“DFS”) announced that it “has filed charges and initiated administrative proceedings against Endo International plc” and certain of its subsidiaries in connection with “DFS’ ongoing investigation into the entities that created and perpetuated the opioid crisis.” According to the DFS press release, “Endo . . . [k]nowingly furthered a false narrative to legitimize opioids as appropriate for broad treatment of pain by downplaying their long-known addictive nature and risks”; “[m]isrepresented the safety and efficacy of opioids, without legitimate scientific substantiation”; and “[d]eployed a large sales force to target healthcare providers directly with these misrepresentations.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.66, or nearly 15%, to close at $3.85 per share on June 10, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the full scope of Endo's and/or its subsidiaries' contributions to the opioid crisis, including, but not limited to, their opioid products' disproportionately negative impact on New York, one of the most populous states in the U.S., as well as the fraud that Defendants perpetrated on the New York insurance market; (2) that part of that contribution to the crisis included Endo publishing and disseminating false information to health care providers regarding the risks and benefits of opioids; (3) that the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to subject Endo and/or its subsidiaries to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, as well as significant financial and/or reputational harm, particularly with respect to New York; and (4) that, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

