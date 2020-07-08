Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)

07/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 17, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Enphase Energy, Inc. ("Enphase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENPH) investors who purchased securities between February 26, 2019 and June 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Enphase investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/enphase-energy-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On June 17, 2020, Prescience Point Capital Management issued a report alleging, among other things, that "at least 39%, or $205.3 million, of [Enphase's] reported U.S. revenue is fabricated." The report also claimed, citing former employees, that "a large portion of [the Company's] astronomical growth over the past two years is attributable to accounting gimmicks that artificially inflate revenue and profits."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $13.72, or nearly 26%, to close at $39.04 per share on June 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that its revenues, both U.S. and international, were inflated; (2) that the Company engaged in improper deferred revenue accounting practices; (3) that the Company’s reported base points expansion in gross margins were overstated; and that (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Enphase securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 17, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
