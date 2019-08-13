Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Eros International Plc

08/13/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 20, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Eros International Plc (“Eros” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EROS) investors who purchased securities between July 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On June 5, 2019, the Company’s Indian subsidiary’s credit rating was downgraded to “Default” by India’s second largest credit ratings agency over concerns of “ongoing delays/default in debt servicing due to slowdown in collection from debtors.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.59, or nearly 49%, to close at $3.71 on June 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 7, 2019, an article published by Hindenburg Research explained that the reason for the credit downgrade was due to “multiple undisclosed related-party transactions that appear designed to hide receivables”, and that “a significant portion of Eros’s receivables don’t exist.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell an additional $0.41, or nearly 12%, to close at $3.30 on June 7, 2019, thereby further injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Eros and its executives engaged in a scheme to use related-party transactions to fabricate receivables that they reported in Eros’s public financial disclosures; (2) because of this scheme, Eros’s financial position was weaker than what the Company disclosed; (3) consequently, the Company’s Indian subsidiary, Eros International Media Ltd (“EIML”), missed loan payments and had its credit downgraded; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eros securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 20, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
