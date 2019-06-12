Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fusion Connect, Inc.

06/12/2019 | 06:11pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 17, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Fusion Connect, Inc.  (“Fusion” or the “Company”) (OTC: FSNN) investors who purchased securities between August 14, 2018 and April 2, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On March 13, 2019, the Company announced that its earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 would be postponed. Then, on April 2, 2019, the Company disclosed certain accounting errors related to a 2018 acquisition and stated that previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon. Fusion also relayed that additional accounting errors would further delay the filing of its 2018 Form 10-K.

On this news, shares of Fusion fell $0.98 per share, or over 81%, over several trading sessions to close at $0.22 on April 3, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fusion Connect’s earnings for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 were overstated due to the insufficient precision in the process by which certain of its Birch Communications Holdings, Inc. subsidiaries capitalized costs; and (2) as a result, Fusion Connect’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fusion securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than June 17, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
