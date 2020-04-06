Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Funko, Inc. (FNKO)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 11, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FNKO) investors who purchased securities between October 31, 2019 and March 5, 2020 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Funko investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.  

On February 5, 2020, after the market closed, Funko issued a press release announcing preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, Funko stated that “[n]et sales are expected to be approximately $214 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $233 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.” 

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.20, or over 40%, to close at $9.29 per share on February 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On March 5, 2020, after the market closed, Funko issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, Funko affirmed that net sales for fourth quarter had decreased 4% year-over-year to $213.6 million due to, among other things, “softness at retail during the holiday season which led to a decrease in orders.”

On this news, Funko’s share price fell $0.32, or over 4%, to close at $6.92 on March 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Funko was experiencing lower than expected sales; (2) that, as a result, Funko was reasonably likely to incur a writedown for slower moving inventory; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.


If you purchased or otherwise acquired Funko securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 11, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:15pTexas Mutual to Distribute $330 Million in Policyholder Dividends Two Months Early to Support Texas Businesses
PR
12:15pMAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:14pALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:13pSUPERCOMPUTERS GET THE HARD CELL : Researchers Use GPUs to Discover Molecular Design Principles of Photosynthesis
PU
12:13pInfiniti's Industry Experts Explain How Banking Companies Can Respond to the Coronavirus Crisis
BU
12:13pUPDATE : Zoom Video Communications, Inc. May Have Misled Investors About Its Security Capabilities; Shareholders Who Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton LLP
GL
12:11pAFCON : Rohr good enough to win Nigeria's 4th AFCON title - Utaka
AQ
12:11pTENEO PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL CITIZEN ON - 'ONE WORLD : Together At Home'
PR
12:09pG4S : Notification of Major Holdings
AQ
12:08pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Media Statement about COVID-19 Testing
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder steps up battle with management over Airbus order
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
3BMW AG : BMW : sees demand falling further after first quarter sales plunge due to coronavirus
4ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American joins United, others in suspending more NYC flights on coronavirus spi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group