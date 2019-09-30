Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 15, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated (“Granite” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GVA) investors who purchased securities between October 26, 2018 and August 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On July 29, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that second quarter 2019 financial results were negatively impacted by non-cash charges related to four legacy, unconsolidated heavy civil joint venture projects. As a result, Granite expected to report net loss per diluted share in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 per diluted share.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $7.98 per share, or nearly 18%, to close at $36.49 per share on July 30, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then on August 2, 2019, before the market opened, the Company announced its second quarter 2019 financial results, reporting revenue of $789.5 million, including $114.2 million in revenue reduction due to the charges disclosed earlier that week.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.78 per share, or over 8%, to close at $31.22 per share on August 2, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had assumed certain risks in connection with its heavy civil joint venture projects bid between 2012 and 2014; (2) that there was an “untenable” imbalance of risk sharing between the Company and the joint venture project owners; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional project costs for its joint venture projects; (4) the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional costs in connection with certain project disputes; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

