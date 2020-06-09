Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 13, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (“Grand Canyon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOPE)  investors who purchased common stock between January 5, 2018 and January 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Grand Canyon investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/grand-canyon-education-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On January 28, 2020, Citron Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Grand Canyon was improperly using a “captive, non-reporting subsidiary to hide its liabilities,” thereby “artificially inflat[ing] the [company’s] stock price.” 

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.43, or over 8%, to close at $84.07 per share on January 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that GCU was not a proper non-profit organization as it remained under the control of Grand Canyon, (2) that Grand Canyon was not a third-party service provider to GCU but rather continued to effectively operate the entity, (3) that Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU, and (4) that GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon was able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon’s financial results.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Grand Canyon common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 13, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pONESPAWORLD : Issues Statement Regarding Corrected Stifel Report
BU
02:00pDCS Launches API Web Services for IoT Deployments & System Integration
NE
01:59pLUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
01:58pEASYJET : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
01:56pRYANAIR HLDGS : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
01:55pElection to Equinor's board of directors
GL
01:53pMAGNA TERRA MINERALS : Announces Sale of Boleadora Project to Newmont
AQ
01:47pOFS CAPITAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:45pST Math Expands Statewide in Partnership with the One8 Foundation and MA DESE
GL
01:45pAvalon Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
4NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release of a capital market information

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group