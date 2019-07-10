Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Jumia Technologies AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 08:14pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 15, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Jumia Technologies AG  (“Jumia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JMIA) investors who purchased securities between April 12, 2019 and May 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On May 9, 2019, Citron Research reported that Jumia is the "most obvious fraud" the firm has ever seen in 18 years of publishing research. Citron further emphasized the company’s "material discrepancies" between the confidential investor presentation from October 2018 and what the company told the Securities and Exchange Commission, including: inflating active customer and active merchant numbers by 20% to 30%; and that 41% of orders were returned, not delivered or canceled.

On this news, shares of Jumia fell $6.22, or over 18%, to close at $26.89 on May 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (2) that the Company’s representations about its orders, order cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis and materially overstated the Company’s sales; (3) that the Company failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Jumia securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 15, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:33pGOPRO : Save The Waves Film Festival Premieres in Munich Save The Waves Film Festival Premieres in Munich
PU
08:31pGlobal Charcoal Market 2019-2023 | USD 1.76 Billion Incremental Growth Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
08:30pU.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies
RE
08:28pPNX METALS : New Gold Mineral Resource at Fountain Head Project
PU
08:28pGlancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Dynagas LNG Partners LP
GL
08:28pGlancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intersect ENT, Inc.
GL
08:26pGlancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. 
GL
08:23pSHARE BUY BACK - SHARE PURCHASE MANDATE : : Proposed Renewal Of The Share Buy-Back Mandate
PU
08:23pTROPICAL STORM BARRY : Advice for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers
PU
08:23pCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official
2APPLE : U.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies
3U.S. oil companies slash Gulf of Mexico production as storm bears down
4A-TEK, INC. : Hires Ted Schmitt to Lead Its Federal Government Health IT Practice
5U.S., EU could reach trade deal before year-end - German minister

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About