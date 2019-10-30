Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 11:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 26, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (“Myriad” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYGN) investors who purchased securities between September 2, 2016 and August 13, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 13, 2019, after the market closed, Myriad disclosed that “[u]nfortunately, revenue in the fourth quarter was two percent below expectations largely due to lower reimbursement for [the Company’s] expanded carrier screening test [called Foresight].” Additionally, the Company revealed that, since at least late 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had increasingly questioned the claims of marketed genetics tests, such as Myriad’s GeneSight. Myriad also disclosed that “the FDA requested changes to the GeneSight test offering” after Myriad had provided the FDA with clinical evidence and other information to support GeneSight Psychotropic.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $19.05 per share, or nearly 43%, to close at $25.50 per share on August 14, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Myriad's product, GeneSight, lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (2) that the FDA had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test’s purported benefits; (3) that Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA’s requested changes to GeneSight; (4) that Myriad’s acquisition of Counsyl—and thereby, Foresight—caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; and (5) that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Myriad securities during the class period, you may move the Court no later than November 26, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aHABIB METROPOL : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2019 of Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
AQ
11:15aTRG PAK : Financial results of TRG Pakistan Limited for Quarter ended September 30, 2019
AQ
11:15aFinancial results of First National Equities Limited for Quarter ended September 30, 2019
AQ
11:15aDATA AGRO : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2019 of Data Agro Limited
AQ
11:15aREDCO TEXTILE : Financial results of Redco Textiles Limited for Quarter ended September 30, 2019
AQ
11:15aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Financial results of Amreli Steel Limited for Quarter ended September 30, 2019
AQ
11:15aTransmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2019 of Pakistan Cables Limited
AQ
11:15aLUCKY CEMENT : Financial results of Lucky Cement Limited for Quarter ended September 30, 2019
AQ
11:15aIDEAL SPINNING : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2019 of Ideal Spinning Mills Limited
AQ
11:15aPERVEZ AHMED : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2019 of Pervez Ahmed Securities limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks over potential $50 billion tie-up
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Volkswagen Group cont..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips on cloudy U.S.-China trade picture
5Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group