Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against PaySign, Inc. (PAYS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 18, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of PaySign, Inc. ("PaySign" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PAYS) investors who purchased securities between March 12, 2019 and March 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your PaySign investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On March 16, 2020, PaySign delayed the filing of its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 due to an ongoing audit. The Company also disclosed that “management identified material weaknesses related to (i) assessment of internal controls over financial reporting and (ii) information technology general controls.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.93, or nearly 17%, to close at $4.59 per share on March 16, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that PaySign’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective; (2) that PaySign’s information technology general controls were not effective; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about PaySign’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PaySign securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 18, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:14pThe Public Sector Pension Investment Board makes strategic investment in SitusAMC
PR
12:13pLEGAL & GENERAL : sells Grade A Bracknell office for £32.9M
PU
12:13pWILLIAMS SONOMA : Brands and no kid hungry work to feed kids during covid-19 outbreak and all year long
BU
12:12pLK INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of a Filing Deadline in 11 Days in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Luckin Coffee Inc.
BU
12:11pWERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Update of the financial calendar
AQ
12:11pREDHILL BIOPHARMA : ADRs Up; Completes Movantik Acquisition
DJ
12:11pCLARI : 's New Adaptive Revenue Metrics Provide Real-Time Diagnostics for Revenue Leaders
PR
12:11p3M CEO ON N95 MASKS : 'Demand Exceeds Our Production Capacity'
DJ
12:10pNISSAN MOTOR : Output at Nissan's UK car plant suspended throughout April over coronavirus
RE
12:10pAM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Ameriprise Financial, Inc.'s New Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Luckin Coffee Announces Formation of Independent Special Committee and Provides Certain I..
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early
3CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Sto..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Equips Plants for Malaria Drug That Could Help Fight Covid-19 -Handelsblatt
5VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group