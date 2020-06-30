Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)

06/30/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 17, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of ProAssurance Corporation (“ProAssurance” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRA) common stock between April 26, 2019 and May 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your ProAssurance investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/proassurance-corporation/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On January 22, 2020, after the market closed, ProAssurance disclosed a $37 million charge to its loss reserves for fourth quarter 2019 due to "deteriorating loss experience, driven by a large national healthcare account."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $4.18, or 11%, to close at $33.40 per share on January 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On February 20, 2020, the Company announced its 2019 fourth quarter and full year results which revealed that the adverse development from this one large national healthcare account was actually $51.5 million, much higher than the initial estimate a month prior, of $37 million.

Then, on May 8, 2020, ProAssurance revealed that the large healthcare client would most likely not be renewing its policy and alternately exercise an option for tail coverage that would result in an additional $50 million in losses in the second quarter of 2020.  This loss, when combined with the $51.5 million adverse development, meant that the Company would suffer over $100 million in losses from a single account.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.38 per share, or over 22%, to close at $15.95 per share on May 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that ProAssurance lacked adequate underwriting process and risk management controls necessary to set appropriate loss reserves in its Specialty P&C segment; (2) that ProAssurance failed to properly assess a large national healthcare account that experienced losses far exceeding the assumptions made when the account was underwritten; and (3) that as a result, ProAssurance was subject to a materially heightened risk of financial loss and reserve charges.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ProAssurance common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 17, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
