Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp.

08/29/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 9, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Realogy Holdings Corp. (“Realogy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLGY) investors who purchased securities between February 24, 2017 and May 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On May 22, 2019, it was reported that the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) has been investigating the Company for potential anti-competitive practices related to residential real estate brokerage, focusing primarily on broker compensation and listing restrictions.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.71, more than 9%, over two trading sessions to close at $7.13 on May 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) that the Company’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the DOJ to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Realogy securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 9, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
