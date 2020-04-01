Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 13, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Six Flags” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SIX ) securities between April 25, 2018 and February 19, 2020 inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Six Flags investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws

In June 2014, Six Flags announced an exclusive agreement with Riverside Investment Group Co. Ltd. (“Riverside”), which would provide capital investment for future developments in China.

On February 14, 2019, Six Flags disclosed a $15 million revenue adjustment for fourth quarter 2018 due to delays in expected opening dates of some parks in China. In the press release, the Company stated that “[t]his resulted in a 38 percent decline in sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations revenue compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $9.00, or over 14%, to close at $54.87 per share on February 14, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on October 23, 2019, Six Flags postponed park openings in China and stated that “it’s unrealistic to think it’s going to be exactly as we’ve outlined.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.35, or over 12%, to close at $44.88 per share on October 23, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on January 10, 2020, Six Flags announced that parks in China continued to encounter challenges and that the Company expected a $1 million revenue adjustment related to certain agreements.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.80, or nearly 18%, to close at $35.96 per share on January 10, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On February 20, 2020, before the market opened, Six Flags revealed that it terminated its development agreements with Riverside after the Chinese real estate developer defaulted on its payment obligations to the Company during 2019.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.13, or over 16%, to close at $31.89 per share on February 20, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Riverside faced far more financial distress than disclosed to investors; (2) as a result, there was a high likelihood that Riverside would default on its payment obligations to the Company; (3) the Company’s international strategy, which relied predominantly on its exclusive agreements with Riverside to develop Six Flags-branded parks in China to drive revenue growth, was significantly less promising than represented to investors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Six Flags securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 13, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

