Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Textron, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 21, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Textron, Inc. (“Textron” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TXT ) investors who purchased common stock between January 31, 2018 and October 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On October 18, 2018, Textron reported weak third quarter 2018 earnings and cut its full-year 2018 forecast, citing large discounts used to clear out old inventory from Arctic Cat Inc., which Textron acquired in March 2017.

On this news, Textron’s stock price fell $7.29 per share, or 11.25%, to close at $57.49 per share on October 18, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that end market sales of Arctic Cat products were slowing, resulting in a massive glut of old Arctic Cat inventory on dealers’ floors; (2) that in order to clear out this old inventory, the Company provided significant price discounts, which negatively impacted Textron’s earnings; and (3) that as a result, Textron’s positive statements about Arctic Cat’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

