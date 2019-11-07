Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tencent Music Entertainment Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 11:00am EST

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME) investors who purchased securities between December 12, 2018 and August 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 27, 2019, Bloomberg reported that China’s antitrust authority is investigating exclusive licensing deals between Tencent and major record labels including, Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group.

On this news, Tencent’s American depositary receipt price fell $0.92 per share, or nearly 7%, to close at $12.57 per share on August 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Tencent Music's exclusive licensing arrangements with major record labels were anticompetitive; (2) that consequently, sublicensing such content from Tencent Music was unreasonably expensive, in violation of Chinese antimonopoly laws; (3) that these anticompetitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (4) that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tencent securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 25, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:12aNEXTMIND : to Exhibit at CES 2020
BU
11:11aDISCOVERY : Profit Soars, Driven by Lower Costs and Licensing Growth
DJ
11:11aSACHEM CAPITAL CORP. : Announces Closing of Public Offering of $30.0 Million of 6.875% Notes
BU
11:10aPPG INDUSTRIES : completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project at Millbrow Care Home in Widnes, United Kingdom
PU
11:10aLOCKHEED MARTIN : Bringing 'Unexpected Guest' to Reagan National Defense Forum
PU
11:10aPawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Altria Group, Inc.– MO
GL
11:10aHOW GOOGLE EDGED OUT RIVALS AND BUILT THE WORLD'S DOMINANT AD MACHINE : A Visual Guide
DJ
11:10aTRINTECH : Majority of the Fortune 100 Choose Trintech to Transform Financial Processes
EQ
11:09aDollar gains vs yen, Swiss franc on continued trade deal optimism
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
3ENGIE : ENGIE : Correction to Engie Article
4NEL : NEL ASA: Third quarter 2019 results
5AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Banks, funds propose shorter trading day in Europe, bourses split

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group