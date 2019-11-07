Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tencent Music Entertainment Group

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME) investors who purchased securities between December 12, 2018 and August 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On August 27, 2019, Bloomberg reported that China’s antitrust authority is investigating exclusive licensing deals between Tencent and major record labels including, Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group.

On this news, Tencent’s American depositary receipt price fell $0.92 per share, or nearly 7%, to close at $12.57 per share on August 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Tencent Music's exclusive licensing arrangements with major record labels were anticompetitive; (2) that consequently, sublicensing such content from Tencent Music was unreasonably expensive, in violation of Chinese antimonopoly laws; (3) that these anticompetitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (4) that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

