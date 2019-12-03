Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vivint Solar, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 11:01am EST

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming December 10, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Vivint Solar, Inc. (“Vivint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSLR) investors who purchased securities between March 5, 2019 and September 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On September 27, 2019, Marcus Aurelius Value published a report alleging that “28 undisclosed lawsuits . . . specifically allege Vivint forged customer contracts or otherwise engaged in fraud or deception.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.14 per share, or over 2%, to close at $6.55 per share on September 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company engaged in fraudulent practices, including forging customer contracts; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s reported sales and megawatts installed were overstated; (3) that these practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny: (4) that, as a result, the Company’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vivint securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 10, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aPERFICIENT : Research by Perficient, Red Hat, and HIMSS Media Confirms Cloud Adoption in Healthcare is Accelerating Amid Deployment Challenges
BU
11:12aIs Germany's F&B industry facing headwinds from the dynamic market? Read Infiniti's latest blog for comprehensive insights
BU
11:11aPITNEY BOWES INC /DE/ : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aMillicom files standard form for notification of major shareholdings
GL
11:11aLANDMARK HEALTH : 's In-home Model Extends Life and Reduces Cost
BU
11:11aNewtek Business Services Corp. To Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event
GL
11:10aROSALITA LIFE : Kat Florence acquires rare antique 55.66-carat Colombian Emerald found in Italy by the extreme Gem Hunter Don Kogen
EQ
11:10aHORIZON DISCOVERY : Partners With the Human Protein Atlas
BU
11:10aAceUp Cofounders Will Foussier and Layla Lynn Latest Boston-Based Entrepreneurs Selected for Forbes 30 Under 30
GL
11:10aTLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Correction of a release from 22/11/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : Trump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election
2S&P 500 : The trade war is back in full force
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
4EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO $504 MILLION U.S. IPO IN DOWN ROUND..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group