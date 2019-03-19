Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the April
9, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action
filed on behalf of investors who purchased Wirecard AG (“Wirecard” or
the “Company”) (OTC: WCAGY,
WRCDF)
securities between April 7, 2016 and February 1, 2019, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Wirecard investors have until April 9,
2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion in this class action.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.
participate.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
On January 30, 2019 the Financial Times reported that a
Wirecard executive was suspected of using forged contracts to complete
suspicious transactions. Then on February 1, 2019, the Financial
Times alleged that a law firm hired by Wirecard discovered
“serious offenses of forgery and/or of falsification of accounts.” On
this news, shares of Wirecard fell nearly 20%, thereby injuring
investors.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made
materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) for the period spanning from 2015 to 2018, a senior Wirecard
executive in Singapore had been accused of forging and backdating
contracts, including falsifying accounts and money laundering; (2) an
external law firm commissioned to investigate Wirecard’s Singapore
office had reportedly found evidence of “serious offences of forgery
and/or of falsification of accounts”; (3) Wirecard had downplayed
weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and failed
to disclose the true extent of those weaknesses; and (4) as a result,
defendants’ statements about Wirecard’s business, operations and
prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis at all relevant times.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wirecard securities during the
Class Period you may move the Court no later than April 9, 2019 to
request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action
lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action
at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action
and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn
more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning
this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the
pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of
GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067
at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
