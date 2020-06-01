Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (ITHUF)

06/01/2020 | 11:46am EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 15, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (“iAnthus” or the “Company”) (OTC: ITHUF) investors who purchased common stock between May 14, 2018 and April 6, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your iAnthus investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases-application/case-information/ianthus-capital-holdings-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On April 6, 2020, iAnthus disclosed that it had failed to make certain interest payments, citing the "decline in the overall public equity cannabis markets, coupled with the extraordinary market conditions that began in Q1 2020 due to the novel coronavirus." iAnthus also revealed an internal investigation regarding related party transactions involving the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Hadley Ford. 

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.29, or over 62%, to close at $0.179 per share on April 6, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume. 

The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that they had the ability to withhold use of the interest payment escrow or that the interest escrow payment was exhausted, diminished, or otherwise unavailable to satisfy the Company's March 31, 2020 interest payment obligations.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired iAnthus securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 15, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
