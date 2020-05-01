Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 11:31am EDT

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 4, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Canaan Inc. (“Canaan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAN) investors who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering (“IPO”) commenced on or about November 20, 2019.

If you suffered a loss on your Canaan investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.  

In November 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 10 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), at $9.00 per share.

On February 20, 2020, after market closed, Marcus Aurelius published a report entitled “Canaan Fodder” alleging, among other things, that Canaan was engaged in several undisclosed related-party transactions that lacked economic substance.

On this news, the Canaan’s ADSs fell $0.39 per ADS, or nearly 7%, to close at $5.32 per share on February 20, 2020, thereby injuring investors. Since the IPO, Canaan’s stock has traded as low as $5.72 per share, significantly below the $9 offering price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the purported "strategic cooperation" with Hangzhou Grandshores Weicheng Technology Co., Ltd. was actually a transaction with a related party; (2) that the company's financial health was worse than what was actually reported; (3) that the company had recently removed numerous distributors from its website just prior to the IPO, many of which were small or suspicious businesses; and (4) that several of the Company's largest Chinese clients in prior years were clients who were not in the Bitcoin mining industry and, thus, would likely not be repeat customers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Canaan securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO,  you may move the Court no later than May 4, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:05pMicromem Provides Update
NE
12:05pCREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Credit Acceptance Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
12:04pBLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:04pBRIGGS & STRATTON : MaskForce Consortium Produces Reusable Face Masks For Front Line Workers; Briggs & Stratton Corporation Leads Filtration Efforts
PR
12:03pCLEARFIELD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:03pBPM Survey of West Coast Businesses Finds Cash Flow Top Concern, Modest Faith in “V-Shaped” Pandemic Recovery
BU
12:02pCORTLAND BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:02pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FITB
GL
12:01pNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : Offers Relief Measures to its Clients Affected by the Flooding in the Fort McMurray Region
AQ
12:01pSundial Announces Extension of Credit Facility Waiver Agreements
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ
4APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group