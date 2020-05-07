Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 11:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 9, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. ("ServiceMaster" or the Company") (NYSE: SERV) investors who sold securities between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period).

If you suffered a loss on your ServiceMaster investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On October 22, 2019, ServiceMaster announced preliminary third quarter 2019 financial results, reporting net income of $25 million compared to net income in the prior year period of $71 million, and attributed the results to "termite damage claims arising primarily from Formosan termite activity." The Company also announced the sudden departure of Matthew J. Stevenson from his role as President of Terminix Residential. 

On this news, the Company's share price fell $11.44, or 20%, to close at $44.70 per share on October 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors. 

Then, on November 5, 2019, ServiceMaster announced its third quarter 2019 financial results in a press release that revealed the Company had been impacted by certain "legacy risks," including "termite damage claims." 

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.42, or nearly 4%, to close at $39.15 per share on November 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors further. 

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that ServiceMaster had failed to properly inspect and treat for Formosan activity; (2) as a result thereof, the Company was and continued to experience a material adverse trend of costly litigation from injured customers which was not disclosed to investors; (3) that in an unsuccessful attempt to mitigate this trend, Defendants had been taking remedial measures since at least 2018, including drastically raising prices for termite treatments in Mobile, Alabama to deter contract renewals; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, ServiceMaster’s financial results were reasonably likely to be impacted, and would continue to impact the Company into 2020

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ServiceMaster securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 9, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:22aLINCOLN NATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:21aLOCKHEED MARTIN : Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to Speak at Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference
PR
11:21aMessagepoint Named a Customer Communications Management Leader for Third Consecutive Year in the Aspire Leaderboard
BU
11:20aARTESIAN RESOURCES : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
11:20aEVONIK : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11:20aSTYLE.ME : Launches Advisory Board For Market Expansion
PR
11:20aSCOR-PSE Chair on macroeconomic risk presents the 2020 Young Researcher Award to Ludwig Straub, Assistant Professor at Harvard, and Robert Ulbricht, Assistant Professor at Boston College
GL
11:19aSPAREBANKEN VEST : - successful AT1 capital issue
AQ
11:19aJourneyTEAM Recognized by Inc. Magazine as 2020 Best Workplace
GL
11:18aSILVER VIPER MINERALS : Orex President Provides Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMIT : BUDWEISER BREWING APAC : AB InBev sees worse ahead, but some light in C..
3CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica in $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT
4PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surges (May 6)
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group