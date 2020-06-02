Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 20, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (“Elanco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ELAN)  securities between January 10, 2020 and May 6, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Elanco investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information https://www.glancylaw.com/cases-application/case-information/elanco-animal-health-incorporated/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On May 7, 2020, before the market opened, Elanco announced its first quarter 2020 financial results, reporting revenue of $657.7 million and earnings per share of -$0.12, reflecting “a reduction of approximately $60 million in channel inventory.” The Company’s Chief Executive Officer attributed the disappointing results to “distributor performance,” among other things, and stated that Elanco planned “to tighten [its] approach across many facets of [its] distributor relationships.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.05, or over 13%, to close at $19.88 per share on May 7, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, after consolidating its distributors from eight to four, the Company increased the amount of inventory, including companion animal products, held by each distributor; (2) that Elanco’s distributors were not experiencing sufficient demand to sell through the inventory; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue was reasonably likely to decline; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Elanco would reduce its channel inventory with respect to companion animal products; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Elanco securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 20, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:57pFERONIA INC. : Announces Appointment of E&Y as Independent Financial Advisor
AQ
12:51pWelney Plc - Appointment of Adviser
PR
12:48pRENAULT : No major conditions on Renault's state-backed loan, chairman says
RE
12:48pCORELOGIC : Home prices increase 1.4 percent in April
AQ
12:48pGTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : 2020 combined shareholders' annual general meeting summary
AQ
12:48pBike new york celebrates world bicycle day with new online resource hub
GL
12:48pCharles Schwab Says 'Schwab Stock Slices' Now Available to Clients
DJ
12:47pAlpha Capital Partners Hires Senior Jefferies Investment Banker
GL
12:46pEQUIFAX : to Provide Investor Update
PR
12:46pComputational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2020-2024 | High Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : UBS sticks Neutral
4TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
5ALCANNA INC. : ALCANNA : Reports 28% Growth in Sales and Gross Margin and the Sale of the Alaska Operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group