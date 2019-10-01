Glass House Group Chief Marketing Officer Groovy Singh to Speak at Arcview Investor Forum: The Evolution of Cannabis: 2020

“How Not to Build a Successful Cannabis Brand” Panel to Focus on the Future of Branding in the Cannabis Industry

Glass House Group, one of the most quickly expanding, privately held, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S., announced that its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Groovy Singh will present at the Arcview Investor Forum: The Evolution of Cannabis: 2020, which will be held in New York on Wednesday, Oct. 2 to Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Singh will join Cheddar’s Chloe Aiello and top industry experts at the forum’s panel on “How Not to Build a Successful Cannabis Brand” on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.

“The value of brands in the cannabis space is becoming more important, especially in competitive states like California, where we operate,” said Glass House Group CMO Groovy Singh. “Today, businesses are expected to deliver value to their consumers, investors and bottom lines. As more products and investors enter the space, brands will also need to work harder to secure a premium spot on the shelf. Understanding that it takes more than an innovative product to reach consumers will be critical for businesses looking to remain relevant, deliver memorable experiences and increase goodwill, customer loyalty and sales. I am excited to speak, network and connect with the cannabis industry’s top business leaders, investors and media at the Arcview Investor Forum, and look forward to sharing my insights into the incredible power that brands can have on this emerging market.”

According to a recent report by Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, cannabis sales in the U.S. are expected to quadruple in the coming years, reaching more than $40 billion by 2024. As sales increase, more businesses enter the sector, the plant commodifies, consumers have more product choices and cannabis heads into the mainstream, having a strong brand presence in competitive markets will be a critical component that investors will demand from businesses.

Singh brings more than 20 years of marketing and branding experience to the Glass House Group. Groovy’s experience was honed across the fashion, extreme sports, entertainment and retail sectors as a co-founder of TCW Trends Inc., a fashion design and manufacturing company of surf-branded apparel for retailers ranging from high-end to big-box retailers such as Nordstrom, Sears, TJX Companies, Costco and Bloomingdales. In his position at TCW Trends, he led the creative design, sales and marketing, which contributed to the overall growth and success of the company.

Following TCW Trends, Singh founded SC Investments LLC, a real estate investment fund specializing in design-build and redevelopment in the apartment space. Groovy currently serves as a board advisor for several international companies spanning across the produce, beauty, real estate and consumer packaged goods sectors, including Schique Skincare, One Roof CoWorking, Sun Moon USA and Natural Glam. Singh holds a B.A. from Stanford University and an OPM certification from Harvard Business School.

Listed by Forbes as one of the top five financial firms in the cannabis industry, the Arcview Investor Network includes more than 600 accredited investor members who have placed more than $270 million in over 200 cannabis-related companies such as Eaze, Ebbu, Tokyo Smoke, Mjardin, SPARC, Mirth, Flowhub, Wurk, Meadow, Medicine Man, and Growcentia.

Space is limited to attend the Arcview Investor Forum: The Evolution of Cannabis: 2020 in New York. Accredited investors interested in attending the forum can do so by registering for the event at http://events.arcviewgroup.com/. To get to know Arcview, non-members who are accredited investors can also request a complimentary pass to a special “Preview Day” on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at http://events.arcviewgroup.com/nyc19/preview-day/.

About Glass House Group

Glass House Group is one of the most quickly expanding, privately held, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S. Its family of eco-friendly, community-conscious cultivation, manufacturing, brands and retail locations bring to market only the finest strains of cannabis and hemp using cutting-edge care, technologies and environmental sensibility to deliver uncompromising craft-quality strains, flower, extracts, pre-rolls, vaporizers, cartridges and apparel. As a leading brand-enabling company, celebrities, artists, athletes and influencers turn to Glass House Group to create powerful partnerships that reach new audiences and drive consumer engagement. Currently, Glass House Group is expanding its suite of companies, product lines and brands and is expected to see sizable growth throughout 2019 and beyond. For more information and company updates, visit https://www.glasshousegroup.com or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GlassHouseGR.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005998/en/