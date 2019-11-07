GlassView : Ranked Number 97 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassView today announced it ranked number 97 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. GlassView grew 1,337% during this period.

GlassView's Chief Executive Officer, James G. Brooks, credits the firm's focus on bottom line performance & commitment to innovation with the company's 1,337% revenue growth. He said, "We at GlassView are dedicated to harnessing the true power of video to drive full-funnel marketing for our clients. We are extremely proud of our hard-working team, whose incredible effort and talent helped get us here, and are humbled to be part of such an illustrious group of rising stars."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About GlassView

GlassView's mission is to drive performance through video advertising. We work with over 80 of the top Fortune 100 Global Brands, offering access to over 1.6 billion unique users worldwide, and over 280 million unique users in the United States (comScore September 2018), reaching 98% of the connected country.

Through emotion-based targeting and optimization, high-frequency trading (GlassView QuickDraw ™) & delivery across connected devices, GlassView is best known for the performance (tangible ROI) it provides its clients.

Leadership includes Renaud Dutreil, former Chairman of LVMH North America, who previously held several ministerial positions in the highest levels of French Government; Chien Chung (Didi) Pei, Chairman of the China Institute and partner in the legendary Pei Partnership Architects; Beauty and Well Being Founder & Editor Clémence von Mueffling; Jim Porcarelli, Co-founder of MediaCom North America; former Condé Nast executive Stephanie Newhouse; CBS Revenue & Operations Executive Director Dennis Colon; Candy Pratts Price, previously Creative Director for Vogue.com; and Gregory Baker, former UK Minister of Energy & Climate Change and current member of the House of Lords.

Launched in 2015, GlassView has headquarters in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, Tokyo, Singapore, London, Paris, and São Paulo, among other locations.

For more information on GlassView, please visit www.glassview.com .

