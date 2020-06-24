Log in
Glen at Scripps Ranch Retirement Community Certified as a Great Place to Work

06/24/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Great Place to Work® Institute has certified the Glen at Scripps Ranch life plan retirement community in San Diego as a Great Place to Work.

The Great Place to Work Institute is a global authority on high-performance workplace cultures. The institute provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to recognize outstanding work environments and produces the annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for Fortune magazine.

Certification for the Glen at Scripps Ranch included a survey of more than 130 employees from all departments, job functions and levels of experience. The survey was conducted in April during the COVID-19 pandemic and measured more than 60 elements of employees’ experience on the job.

Elements included employee pride in the Glen’s positive impact on the greater community and belief that their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on the employee’s experience, no matter what job they perform. The Glen had to meet the threshold in each category to be certified.

“Earning certification as a Great Place to Work is a testament to the incredibly hard work and dedication our employees bring to the job every day,” said Meegan Kline, executive director of the Glen at Scripps Ranch. “Certification is difficult at any time, but the fact that the Glen was honored during the COVID-19 pandemic reflects the supportive culture of our community. The Glen was rated by 98 percent of the employees as a physically safe place to work. We are proud of this achievement in light of the coronavirus.”

About The Glen at Scripps Ranch

The Glen at Scripps Ranch Life Plan Community is located at 9800 Glen Center Dr. in San Diego. Life Plan Communities are also known as continuing care retirement communities.

The community serves people 60 years of age and older and features a variety of housing options and a comprehensive package of services, amenities and activities. The Glen offers the value of a maintenance-free lifestyle with convenient access to assisted living, memory care and a skilled nursing center, if needed. Major amenities include a clubhouse featuring several dining rooms and a lounge; state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and spa; and performing arts center. More information can be found at www.theglenatscrippsranch.com.

For More Information:
Donna Hahn
Hahn Communications
(949) 874-2675
donna@hahnmarketing.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
