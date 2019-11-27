Glencore : His Excellency the Minister of Finance of Sudan pledges to address all obstacles facing the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development

His Excellency the Minister of Finance of Sudan pledges to address all obstacles facing the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development

H.E Mr. Mohammed bin Obaid Al Mazrooei, President of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID), accompanied by a delegation from AAAID, visited H.E Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Al Badawi, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning on November 25, 2019 at his office in the Ministry headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan. This visit comes as part of the efforts of the Arab Authority to continue its development process to enhance food security, and within the context of strengthening the ties with government officials in AAAID's host country.

H.E the President of AAAID congratulated the Minister on his assumption of the functions of the Ministry and thanked the Minister for his opportunity to meet with them. The meeting comes with the purpose of introducing the Minister to the Arab Authority, its vision, mission, objectives and investments. H.E Al Mazrooei reviewed AAAID's investments and projects in Arab countries, explaining the sectors in which the Arab Authority operates, which are represented in the industrial sector, plant production and animal production, in addition to the services sector and various developmental activities and the program to support small farmers and producers. His Excellency further stated that AAAID has more than 50 companies, including 14 companies in Sudan, explaining that AAAID intends to establish a partnership with Al Rajhi International Company in order to achieve success stories that support the march towards food security.

On his part, His Excellency the Minister welcomed H.E the President and his accompanying delegation, expressing his gratitude for the visit and wishing AAAID success in its ambitious endeavors to increase investments in Sudan. H.E the Minister also promised to resolve and address all obstacles facing the Arab Authority and its affiliate companies operating in Sudan, with the aim of supporting AAAID in achieving its objectives to enhance food security in the Arab world.