Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glencore : His Excellency the Minister of Finance of Sudan pledges to address all obstacles facing the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 01:18pm EST

His Excellency the Minister of Finance of Sudan pledges to address all obstacles facing the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development

H.E Mr. Mohammed bin Obaid Al Mazrooei, President of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID), accompanied by a delegation from AAAID, visited H.E Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Al Badawi, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning on November 25, 2019 at his office in the Ministry headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan. This visit comes as part of the efforts of the Arab Authority to continue its development process to enhance food security, and within the context of strengthening the ties with government officials in AAAID's host country.

H.E the President of AAAID congratulated the Minister on his assumption of the functions of the Ministry and thanked the Minister for his opportunity to meet with them. The meeting comes with the purpose of introducing the Minister to the Arab Authority, its vision, mission, objectives and investments. H.E Al Mazrooei reviewed AAAID's investments and projects in Arab countries, explaining the sectors in which the Arab Authority operates, which are represented in the industrial sector, plant production and animal production, in addition to the services sector and various developmental activities and the program to support small farmers and producers. His Excellency further stated that AAAID has more than 50 companies, including 14 companies in Sudan, explaining that AAAID intends to establish a partnership with Al Rajhi International Company in order to achieve success stories that support the march towards food security.

On his part, His Excellency the Minister welcomed H.E the President and his accompanying delegation, expressing his gratitude for the visit and wishing AAAID success in its ambitious endeavors to increase investments in Sudan. H.E the Minister also promised to resolve and address all obstacles facing the Arab Authority and its affiliate companies operating in Sudan, with the aim of supporting AAAID in achieving its objectives to enhance food security in the Arab world.

Disclaimer

AAAID - Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 18:17:21 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:43pSAFEHOLD : An amendment to the SC 13G filing
PU
01:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Energy Transfer LP of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ET
GL
01:39pPawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Grubhub Inc.– GRUB
GL
01:37pOil edges lower after U.S. crude and gasoline build
RE
01:37pOil edges lower after U.S. crude and gasoline build
RE
01:37pBOEING : US stock indexes move higher, on track for more record highs
AQ
01:37pOil edges lower after U.S. crude and gasoline build
RE
01:36pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lipocine Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LPCN
GL
01:33pAMENDMENT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE SUPER-SENIOR NOTES (ISIN : It0005359267)
PU
01:33pASTALDI : Works underway to build the new hospital in linares, chile
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil edges lower after U.S. crude and gasoline build
2EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : INTERNATIONAL STOCKS TO OUTPERFORM U.S. IN 2020: investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group