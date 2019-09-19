Glencore Joins Efforts to Modernize Agribusiness Shipping -- Market Talk

12:18 ET - Glencore's agriculture unit has joined a group of the biggest agribusiness companies in their efforts to modernize global shipping transactions. In a bid to drive down costs and boost efficiency. Archer Daniels, Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus last October said they would use emerging digital technologies such as blockchain and artificial-intelligence to automate grain and oilseed transactions. China's Cofco got on board in December. The group says it expects to launch the new platform in the second half of next year. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)