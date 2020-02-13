Glenn Gerstell to Share Perspective on What the Digital Revolution Holds in Store for Business at CSA Federal Summit 2020

How will private business fare under increased regulations brought on by the electronic era?

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, announced that Glenn Gerstell, Senior Adviser for the Center for Strategic & International Studies (Washington, DC) and former National Security Agency (NSA) General Counsel, will headline its upcoming Federal Summit (May 12, Washington, DC). Gerstell will share his unique insight and perspective gleaned from his career working in key national security roles in his address "Coming Up Next: More Regulation ... Why the Digital Revolution Will Trigger More Duties on Private Businesses," and offer attendees a look at how the Digital Revolution will impact the future of corporate America.

Glenn S. Gerstell served as the general counsel of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Central Security Service (CSS) from 2015 to 2020, and has written and spoken widely about the intersections of technology and national security and privacy. Prior to joining the NSA, he practiced law for almost 40 years at the international law firm of Milbank, LLP, where he focused on the global telecommunications industry and served as the managing partner of the firm's Washington, D.C., Singapore, and Hong Kong offices. Gerstell has served on the President's National Infrastructure Advisory Council, which reports to the president and the secretary of homeland security on security threats to the nation's infrastructure, as well as on the District of Columbia Homeland Security Commission. A graduate of New York University and Columbia University School of Law, he is an elected member of the American Academy of Diplomacy and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Earlier in his career, he was an adjunct law professor at the Georgetown University Law Center and New York Law School. He is a recipient of the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal, the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service and the NSA Distinguished Civilian Service Medal.

The CSA Federal Summit is an informative, one-day summit offering attendees a world-class program of speakers and panelists with perspectives on the Federal cloud-computing strategy, civilian and defense agency cloud security standards, and real-world implementation experience with state-of-the-art cloud security architectures. It is expected to draw over 200 information security professionals from civilian and defense agencies, as well as innovators in cloud security who will share case studies, lessons learned and new technologies that promote secure implementation of cloud computing to support agency missions.

The event will take place on May 12 at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill (400 New Jersey Ave., Washington, DC). The event is FREE for government employees (with valid form of government ID) and $50 for students (please bring Student ID as proof). Early bird rates of $150 for non-government employees will be available through March 13, after which rates will rise to $175.

