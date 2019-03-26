Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glenveagh Properties : Announce Forward Sale and Pre-let Transactions Read More

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

Glenveagh Properties PLC ('Glenveagh' or the 'Group') a leading Irish homebuilder listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange today announces that the Group has exchanged contracts with Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC ('I●RES') whereby Glenveagh has agreed to forward sell 118 housing units to I●RES.

The transaction comprises two, three and four bed homes at Taylor Hill Balbriggan and Semple Woods Donabate. The Gross Development Value ('GDV') is €38m with all units scheduled for delivery in 2019. This transaction was included in the 451 units sold, signed or reserved announced on 6 March.

Glenveagh's development locations offer excellent transport links to Dublin City in established communities with proven employment in the surrounding area. As a result, houses and apartments in these locations are stable rental neighbourhoods which are attractive to institutional investors such as I●RES.

Separately, Glenveagh has entered into a pre-let transaction with Whitbread plc ('Whitbread') for a proposed 250-bedroom hotel at Castleforbes in Dublin's Docklands. The zoning for the site requires it to be developed as a mixed-use scheme. Securing a strong counterparty like Whitbread with a robust institutionally accepted covenant will add value to the overall project and provide Glenveagh with flexibility in the context of future exit options for Castleforbes.

Disclaimer

Glenveagh Properties plc published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 19:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pOil Rises as Investors Refocus on Reduced Supply
DJ
03:20p2018 : an excellent year - Organic growth up 3.7% - Net profit: above 90 million up 9%
PU
03:20pFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Ranked Among the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance by Fortune and Great Place to Work® For Third Consecutive Year
PU
03:20pGUERBET : 2018 annual results - Growth and EBITDA in line with announced targets
PU
03:20pCELLNOVO : announces the initiation of collective proceedings regarding its UK subsidiary and requests the opening of conciliation proceedings in France
PU
03:20p&LSQUO;A WORLD OF POSSIBILITIES : ' From equity to empowerment, Delta women show diversity is key to business success (Video)
PU
03:20pCABCO TRUST FOR J.C. PENNEY DEBENTURES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:20pBLUE HILLS BANCORP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:19pBLACKSTONE LP : SERVPRO, Leading Franchisor of Residential and Commercial Property Damage Restoration Services, Announces Recapitalization and Long-Term Partnership with Blackstone
BU
03:18pGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Daimler nears deal to sell half its Smart unit to China's Geely - FT
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: External Investigation reveals no material impact on financial reports of Wirecard
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
3Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Preliminary report on Ethiopian Airlines crash 'very likely' released this wee..
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : China will open further to foreign investment - premier assures global executives

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.