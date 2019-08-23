Glenveagh Properties : Director Disclosures

RNS Number : 1302K

Glenveagh Properties PLC ("Glenveagh" or the "Group"), a leading Irish homebuilder listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, announces the following disclosures in relation to the two new non-executive director appointments announced this morning, and effective 1 September 2019.

The Company makes the following disclosures pursuant to Rules 6.1.66 of the Euronext Dublin Listing Rules or Rules 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority:

Pat McCann is a director and CEO of Dalata Hotels Group plc.

Cara Ryan is a non-executive director of IFG Group plc.

Cara Ryan was a director of Morvest Limited and each of its subsidiaries Manor Park Homebuilders Limited, Crenel Construction Limited, King of the Castle Limited, and Termon Property Holdings Limited when a receiver was appointed to each of these companies on 18 October 2011 following an agreement with Bank of Scotland plc. The receiver's appointment to Morvest Limited ceased on 21 January 2018. The receiver's appointment to Termon Property Holdings Limited ceased on 23 January 2018. Cara Ryan was also a director when each of Morvest Limited, Termon Property Holdings Limited and King of the Castle Limited entered a creditors voluntary liquidation on 15 June 2018. Bank of Scotland plc was the only remaining outstanding creditor in those liquidations. Morvest Limited was subsequently dissolved on 23 July 2019 and Termon Property Holdings Limited on 23 July 2019. Cara Ryan was a director of Manor Park Homebuilders Limited when a liquidator was appointed by the High Court of Ireland on 2 April 2012. Cara Ryan was also a director of Manor Park Homebuilders Limited when a second receiver was appointed on 2 May 2017. Cara Ryan was a director of Peajmor Unlimited Company when a liquidator was appointed on 18 September 2013 under a members' voluntary liquidation. Peajmor Unlimited Company was subsequently dissolved on 6 June 2019.

There are no further disclosures required under Rules 6.1.66 (1) to (6) of the Euronext Dublin Listing Rules or Rules 9.6.13R (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in respect of the above appointments.

Investors:
Glenveagh Properties PLC
Michael Rice (CFO)
Conor Murtagh (Director, Strategy & IR)
investors@glenveagh.ie

Media:
Gordon MRM
Ray Gordon 087 241 7373
David Clerkin 087 830 1779
glenveagh@gordonmrm.ie

Glenveagh Properties PLC is a leading Irish homebuilder listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. With a focus on strategically located developments in the Greater Dublin Area, Cork, Limerick and Galway, the Group comprises two complementary divisions, Glenveagh Homes and Glenveagh Living.

Glenveagh Homes delivers high quality starter homes to its private and institutional customers with selective developments of mid- size and executive houses and apartments in areas of high demand.

Glenveagh Living delivers houses and apartments for the public sector and institutional investors. Its Partnerships business focusses on mixed-tenure and joint venture opportunities with the public sector in Ireland, while its PRS business delivers large-scale private rental product for institutional investors.

