Glenwood Springs welcomes visitors back with generous gifts!

Glenwood Springs, Colorado, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visitors who stay in Glenwood Springs July 1st through September 30th may be elegible to receive $100 in a new community currency. Glenwood Gold is a year-round “buy local” stimulus program introduced by the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. The certificates work like cash when redeemed, and the program reimburses participating businesses 100 percent of the face value of the currency. The list of participating businesses continues to grow, but already includes a great mix of restaurants, shops and attractions.

“Following the reopening of Glenwood Springs’ major attractions, the Glenwood Springs tourism promotion board decided that this gift was the right move, not only to support our local tourism-dependent businesses, but also to reward our dedicated visitor base,” said Lisa Langer, director of tourism promotion for Visit Glenwood Springs, the tourism department of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.

How can potential visitors qualify?

The first 1,000 people who book a qualifying stay in Glenwood Springs and fill out the online contact form will receive $100 in Glenwood Gold community currency to pick up upon arrival in Glenwood Springs. To be eligible, the booking must fulfill the following criteria:

Direct book a minimum 2-Night stay at a Glenwood Springs lodging property, arriving Sunday through Wednesday from July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020. Booking through a 3rd party website, such as Booking.com does not qualify.

Langer pointed out that to help keep the community open and safe, face coverings are currently required within businesses in Glenwood Springs. She recommends advanced reservations for some attractions and activities as social distancing protocols have reduced capacities.

“We are excited to welcome visitors back to Glenwood Springs with these special gifts,” Langer said.

Lisa Langer Visit Glenwood Springs 970-230-9035 lisa@visitglenwood.com