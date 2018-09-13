Glint Named to Forbes 2018 Cloud 100

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glint, the people success platform that helps leading organizations increase employee engagement and improve business results, has been named to the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 , the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.



The company was recognized for its commitment to improving employee engagement and driving business results through its purpose-driven platform. Since Glint was founded in 2013, the company has grown into a global company helping hundreds of the world’s leading brands leverage real-time people data and artificial intelligence to transform how they empower their employees and leaders. With offices in California, Nebraska, and the United Kingdom, Glint has raised $80M in funding to date in support its commitment to new, innovative offerings and customer success.

“We’re honored to be recognized as one of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world,” said Jim Barnett, CEO of Glint. “This recognition speaks to the hard work of our people, as well as to the mission we share, along with our customers, to make people happier and more successful at work. We’re proud to be helping fuel the success of those people-driven organizations.”

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from the top cloud startups. The Forbes Cloud 100 judging panel, including top public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score and rank the top 100 cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

“For the past three years, the Cloud 100 list has identified the top cloud companies that are reshaping their respective industries,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. “I am consistently impressed by the caliber of companies honored on the Cloud 100 list. It is an exciting time to a be a cloud company and founder.”

“All of the twenty-five cloud IPOs and major cloud acquisitions over the past three years have been prior members of the Cloud 100, and we absolutely expect that the dominant public cloud companies of the future will also come from this list,” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The 2018 Cloud 100 represents well over $135B in private shareholder value--an astonishing figure that reminds us yet again of the power of the cloud. The way we do business will be dramatically different as a result of these companies and I am honored to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of the founders and teams behind each company on the 2018 Cloud 100.”

“The business opportunity for cloud companies is tremendous today as capital investment, customer demand and rate of adoption continues to grow,” said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. “We’re excited to see the potential of these companies and look forward to seeing what innovative technology they deliver around the world.”

Each year the CEOs of The Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies are honored at the exclusive Cloud 100 Celebration hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners , Salesforce Ventures , and Forbes .

The Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2018 issue of Forbes magazine.

ABOUT GLINT INC.

Glint is the people success platform that leverages real-time people data to help global organizations increase employee engagement, develop their people, and improve results. Leading brands like United, Intuit, and Sky leverage Glint’s unique combination of intuitive design, sophisticated analytics and actionable intelligence to help employees be happier and more successful at work. For more information, please visit www.glintinc.com.

CONTACT

Kerry Coughlin

glint@highwirepr.com