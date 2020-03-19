Glisten Debunks Myth During Coronavirus Outbreak: Dishwashers and Garbage Disposers Don't Clean Themselves

As Americans Turn to Home Cooking to Cope, Machine Cleaning Experts Ensure Home Cleaning Appliances Are Helping, Not Hurting

There’s no place like home—especially when coronavirus is running rampant.

Glisten Dishwasher Magic Machine Cleaner, the only EPA-registered cleaner and disinfectant, removes limescale, rust, grease, and build-up caused by hard water, detergent, and food residue—all while disinfecting. (Photo: Business Wire)

Comforting soup simmering on the stove, scrambled eggs in a skillet, gooey chocolate chip cookies baking—all make your kitchen feel like the safest place in the world.

But while sheltering in place, your kitchen appliances should be helping, not hurting you.

So, while disinfecting countertops and cutting boards, don’t forget the residue lurking inside—way inside—your home’s cleaning machines.

“Residue and build-up in your dishwasher and garbage disposer affect their performance and can create an environment hazardous to your family’s health,” says Tony Cronk, president of Summit Brands, the parent company of Glisten. “It’s a misperception that these machines clean themselves.”

According to Cronk, consumers need highly effective tools like disinfecting Glisten Dishwasher Magic Machine Cleaner and Glisten Disposer Care Foaming Cleaner, which features the power of bleach in a natural alternative. Both are designed to deep-clean and bring out the peak performance of your dishwasher and garbage disposer.

Glisten has also launched two additional products to make America’s kitchens as clean as possible—Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner & Freshener and Glisten Cooktop & Kitchen Cleaning Pads.

Words to the Why’s

For the health of your family—and your appliances. It's crucial to eliminate hard-water build-up and residue, the silent invaders that degrade the performance of your cleaning machines.

Because a small investment now saves $$$ in the long run. A $5-$10 investment in the right cleaning product can save hundreds of dollars on a new machine.

Replace sweat with smarts, and hours with minutes. No more back-breaking manual labor with products that do the work for you.

To support the environment. Cleaning machines in peak performance require less gas/electricity and many are formulated with natural ingredients. For example, Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is EPA Designed for Environment. Summit Brands products, which boast thousands of 4.5-star consumer reviews, can be found at Walmart, Amazon, and other national retailers.

Headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN, Summit Brands has been creating highly effective, sustainable, and innovative household cleaning products for over 60 years.

