GloFish® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Announces Electric Green® Long-Fin Barbs

01/15/2019 | 02:48pm EST

BLACKSBURG, Va., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GloFish® Electric Green® Long-Fin Barbs are the newest species to join the ever-expanding GloFish® family of fluorescent fish. Like GloFish Short-Fin Barbs, the long-fin variety has vivid fluorescent color and bold stripes. Electric Green Long-Fin Barbs are best kept in groups of five or more per aquarium to keep them from becoming aggressive toward their tank mates. In these larger groups, they can coexist with other GloFish fluorescent fish, as well as Short-Fin Barbs. Fishkeepers can also feed them the same nutrition used for non-fluorescent tropical fish.

New GloFish® Electric Green® Long-Fin Barbs have vivid fluorescent color and bold stripes.

About GloFish®
GloFish® fluorescent fish add an alluring array of brilliant colors to any aquarium. GloFish® get their stunning color from a fluorescence gene and are best viewed under GloFish® lights. They are bred in a variety of species including tetras, barbs, danios and are born brilliant in six colors: Starfire Red®, Cosmic Blue®, Electric Green®, Galactic Purple®, Sunburst Orange®, and Moonrise Pink®. For more information, visit www.GloFish.com.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB), a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a global and diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents and auto care products. For more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.

Media Contact:
Chrissy Faller, Public & Media Relations Director
Anderson Group | cfaller@theandersongrp.com | 610-678-1506

Connie Caldwell, Communications/Creative Services
Spectrum Brands, Inc. – Pet Care Division
connie.caldwell@spectrumbrands.com | 314-683-2460  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glofish-brand-of-spectrum-brands-pet-llc-announces-electric-green-long-fin-barbs-300778805.html

SOURCE Spectrum Brands Pet


© PRNewswire 2019
