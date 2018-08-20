Log in
Global $1.5 Billion Insulated Concrete Form Market by Type, Material, End-Use Industry and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/20/2018 | 11:48am CEST

The "Insulated Concrete Form Market by Type (Flat, Grid (Screen, and Waffle), and Post & Lintel Systems), Material (Expanded polystyrene Foam, Polyurethane Foam), End-Use Industry (Residential, and Non-residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insulated concrete form market is estimated to be USD 1.11 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.95% from 2018 to 2023.

The growth of the insulated concrete form market is primarily driven by factors, such as increase in urban population, rapid industrialization, and large-scale investments in residential and non-residential sectors.

The construction industry is rapidly evolving, and huge differences can be witnessed in the structures built recently as compared to those built over a decade ago. Changing lifestyles, growing urbanization trend, and increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly residential and non-residential buildings have forced architects and engineers to innovate the design of concrete structures suited for various applications and requirements.

The insulated concrete form market is gaining momentum in the modern construction industry due to factors such as increased adoption of green buildings and favorable government regulations. Features associated with insulated concrete form, such as fire & sound resistance, high insulation values, and impact resistance are also driving the demand for insulated concrete form. However, lack of awareness regarding the benefits of insulated concrete form acts as a challenge to the growth of the market.

Based on material, the expanded polystyrene foam segment is projected to lead the insulated concrete form market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for expanded polystyrene foam from residential and non-residential construction sectors, due to its properties such as lightweight, fire & noise resistant, design flexibility, and durability. The need to provide insulation for walls, foundation, and roofs is another significant factor contributing to the growth of the expanded polystyrene foam segment.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Insulated Concrete Form Market, By Type

7 Insulated Concrete Form Market, By Material

8 Insulated Concrete Form, By End-Use Industry

9 Insulated Concrete Form Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

  • NUDURA Corporation
  • Quad-Lock Building Systems
  • AMVIC
  • Fox Blocks
  • BASF
  • LOGIX Insulated Concrete Forms
  • ConForm Global
  • KORE
  • Polycrete International
  • LiteForm
  • Sunbloc
  • Rastra
  • SuperForm Products
  • Durisol
  • Beco Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gtqdw7/global_1_5?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
