Global $1.57Bn Automotive Blockchain Market 2018-2026: Focus on Influencing Factors, Industry Trends and Applications - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Strategic
Assessment of Blockchain in Automotive, Focus on Influencing Factors,
Industry Trends, and Applications - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2026"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global automotive blockchain market revenue is expected to reach
$1,575 million by 2026, growing at a robust CAGR of 65.8% in the period
2018-2026.
The growing popularity of blockchain technology, owing to its numerous
benefits including immutability, reliability, and scalability, among
others, along with the high application potential of blockchain
technology is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast
period.
Blockchain technology holds massive application potential in the
automotive industry. As a consequence of the multitude of benefits, the
blockchain technology can disrupt the entire automotive value chain. In
terms of application, Automotive Finance, Payments, and Insurance
Services (FPIS) accounts for the largest share among all the application
segments of the blockchain technology in the automotive domain. However,
automotive manufacturing, automotive safety & security, and supply
chains are expected to grow robustly during the forecast period, owing
to various benefits of the distributed ledger technology.
Top automotive players are already investigating blockchain potential
for their business processes and investing heavily in order to conduct
trials and to implement pilot projects. The competitive landscape is
also witnessing the emergence of various start-ups and early-stage
companies leveraging blockchain for automotive specific solutions. These
companies are developing databases, platforms, and decentralized
applications to facilitate in-vehicle payments, data exchange & storage,
insurance claim settlements, supply chain, and logistics, among others.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Elimination of Intermediaries and Cost Savings
-
Transparency & Removal of Risk of Unscrupulous Activity & Security
From Cyber Attacks
-
Entry of Leading Financial Institutions
Restraints
-
Lack of Regulatory Guidelines & Standardization
-
High Energy Requirements of Blockchain Technology with Environmental
Implications
Opportunity
-
Increasing Application of Blockchain in Automotive
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
1 Blockchain Overview
2 Market Dynamics
3 Competitive Landscape
4 Industry Analysis
5 Global Automotive Blockchain Market (by Application)
6 Company Profiles
-
Bigchain DB GmbH
-
ConsenSys
-
Context Labs BV
-
Ethereum
-
Factom Inc.
-
IBM Corp.
-
Mesosphere Inc.
-
Oaken Innovations
-
Productive Edge LLC
-
Project Provenance Ltd.
-
R3
-
Reply SpA
-
Ripple Labs Inc.
-
XAIN AG
