Global $17.25Bn Carbon Management System Market 2018-2023: Analysis by Application, Type, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Carbon Management System Market - Segmented by Application, Type (Software, Services), End Users (Government, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Industrial, Healthcare), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon management system market was valued at USD 8.69 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 17.25 billion by the end of 2023, at a CAGR of 12.11% over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and the growing need for eco-friendly services are pushing the growth of carbon management systems. The companies around the world have started to improve the efficiencies of their operations. The need to reduce wastage, efficiently utilize resources, and reduce carbon footprints warrants the deployment of innovative and sustainable solutions. Reducing carbon footprints and controlling energy consumption have become crucial factors in recent years.

Key Highlights

Rising Concern of Global Warming and Shift Towards Green Initiatives Fuelling the Market Growth

Greenhouse Gas Management is the Fastest Growing Application

Middle East & Africa Expected to have High Market

Notable Developments in the Market

Enviance has been continuing investments in the field of EHS, as it has announced a series of product releases and a new platform has been developed to amplify the company's EHS platform.

SiteHawk has entered into a strategic partnership with Enablon which is expected to result in effective data analysis to optimize resources which is expected to strengthen total business performance.

