Global $17.25Bn Carbon Management System Market 2018-2023: Analysis by Application, Type, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 09:38pm CEST

The "Global Carbon Management System Market - Segmented by Application, Type (Software, Services), End Users (Government, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Industrial, Healthcare), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon management system market was valued at USD 8.69 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 17.25 billion by the end of 2023, at a CAGR of 12.11% over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and the growing need for eco-friendly services are pushing the growth of carbon management systems. The companies around the world have started to improve the efficiencies of their operations. The need to reduce wastage, efficiently utilize resources, and reduce carbon footprints warrants the deployment of innovative and sustainable solutions. Reducing carbon footprints and controlling energy consumption have become crucial factors in recent years.

Key Highlights

  • Rising Concern of Global Warming and Shift Towards Green Initiatives Fuelling the Market Growth
  • Greenhouse Gas Management is the Fastest Growing Application
  • Middle East & Africa Expected to have High Market

Notable Developments in the Market

  • Enviance has been continuing investments in the field of EHS, as it has announced a series of product releases and a new platform has been developed to amplify the company's EHS platform.
  • SiteHawk has entered into a strategic partnership with Enablon which is expected to result in effective data analysis to optimize resources which is expected to strengthen total business performance.

Companies Profiled

  • IBM Corporation
  • Accenture PLC
  • Johnson Controls
  • Green Step Solutions
  • SAP SE
  • Scneider Electric
  • Enablon SA
  • IHS Markit Ltd.
  • Verisae Inc.
  • Accuvio Private Company
  • Enviance Inc.
  • Dakota Software
  • Credit 360 Ltd.
  • Ecometrica Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Market Dynamics

6. Segmentation

7. Company Profiles

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future of the Carbon Management Systems Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q6g2f4/global_17_25bn?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
