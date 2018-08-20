Global $2.13Bn Aircraft Fairings Market by Application, Material, End-User, Platform and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Aircraft Fairings Market by Application (Flight Control Surface, Fuselage, Engine, Nose, Cockpit, Wings, and Landing Gear), Material (Composite, Metallic, and Alloy), End User (OEM and Aftermarket), Platform, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft fairings market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.49 billion in 2018 to USD 2.13 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.38% from 2018 to 2023. Increasing use of advanced composite materials in aircraft fairings and increasing number of aircraft deliveries are the key factors driving the growth of the aircraft fairings market.

Based on the platform, the commercial business jet segment is estimated to be the largest market in 2018. Business jets are primarily used by business corporations, high net worth individuals, and leasing firms to transport employees, customers, and suppliers, as well as mechanical parts or other assets to locations not easily accessible through commercial airline services.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the aircraft fairings market during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for aircraft in the region. Commercial airlines in the region are procuring aircraft in large numbers in order to meet the surging demand for air travel within and outside the region. Moreover, major defense powers, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing substantially in designing, developing, manufacturing, and procuring advanced aircraft fairings to equip their latest military aircraft with the robust aircraft fairings.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Aircraft Fairing Market, By End-User

8 Aircraft Fairing Market, By Material

9 Aircraft Fairing Market, By Application

10 Aircraft Fairing Market, By Platform

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

