Global $2.13Bn Aircraft Fairings Market by Application, Material, End-User, Platform and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Aircraft
Fairings Market by Application (Flight Control Surface, Fuselage,
Engine, Nose, Cockpit, Wings, and Landing Gear), Material (Composite,
Metallic, and Alloy), End User (OEM and Aftermarket), Platform, and
Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The aircraft fairings market is projected to grow from an estimated USD
1.49 billion in 2018 to USD 2.13 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.38%
from 2018 to 2023. Increasing use of advanced composite materials in
aircraft fairings and increasing number of aircraft deliveries are the
key factors driving the growth of the aircraft fairings market.
Based on the platform, the commercial business jet segment is estimated
to be the largest market in 2018. Business jets are primarily used by
business corporations, high net worth individuals, and leasing firms to
transport employees, customers, and suppliers, as well as mechanical
parts or other assets to locations not easily accessible through
commercial airline services.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the
aircraft fairings market during the forecast period, owing to the high
demand for aircraft in the region. Commercial airlines in the region are
procuring aircraft in large numbers in order to meet the surging demand
for air travel within and outside the region. Moreover, major defense
powers, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing
substantially in designing, developing, manufacturing, and procuring
advanced aircraft fairings to equip their latest military aircraft with
the robust aircraft fairings.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Aircraft Fairing Market, By End-User
8 Aircraft Fairing Market, By Material
9 Aircraft Fairing Market, By Application
10 Aircraft Fairing Market, By Platform
11 Regional Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
-
AAR Corporation
-
Airbus
-
Arnprior Aerospace Inc.
-
Avcorp
-
Barnes Group
-
Boeing
-
CTRM Aero Composites
-
Daher
-
FACC AG
-
FDC Composites
-
Fiber Dynamics, Inc.
-
Innovators
-
Kaman Aerosystems
-
Malibu Aerospace
-
Mcfarlane Aviation
-
Nordam
-
Royal Engineered Composites
-
Shinmaywa
-
Strata Manufacturing
