Global $2.7Bn Optical Imaging Market by 2023: Analysis by Product, Application, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Optical Imaging Market - Segmented by Product (Imaging Systems and Software), Application, End User (Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Hospitals, and Research Laboratories), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The optical imaging market was worth USD 1.42 billion in 2017. The market is projected to reach a value of USD 2.7 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.35% over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The healthcare sector is witnessing a tremendous amount of investments in this technology, as the demand for effective solutions and focus on early diagnosis of diseases are rising. Moreover, a few of the fields where such investments have risen are fibre-optics and photonics, which are also expected to act as a driving factor for the growth of optical imaging technology.

Owing to the growing relevance of this technology in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries, along with medical diagnostics and therapeutics, the optical imaging market is poised to witness a steady growth in the upcoming years.

Technological Advancements Lead to Higher Market Penetration and Drive the Market

Initially, technology for optical imaging was primarily limited to laboratory use. This would no longer be the case as fast, compact, user-friendly, and low-cost imaging systems with advanced technological features are being developed across the world. It is expected to witness a significant demand in the near future, as the preference for a better and effective technology arises.

Technological advancements are enabling optical imaging to capture comparably more data for lesser size. Systems, which are smaller in size and with the same functionality as that of traditional technology, are being developed. Imaging is being micronized with the sole purpose of it being easy-to-use, especially in the healthcare sector, as smaller the hyper spectral imaging camera, the easier it is to integrate the technology with endoscopy instruments.

Key Highlights

Rising Demand from Diagnostic Imaging Centers to Drive the Market

North America - The Largest Market

Notable Market Development

Edmund Optics and Etaluma entered into a sales channel partnership to make Etaluma next-generation inverted LS microscopes accessible to a wider range of researchers and educators.

