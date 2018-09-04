Global $2.7Bn Optical Imaging Market by 2023: Analysis by Product, Application, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Optical Imaging Market - Segmented by Product (Imaging Systems and
Software), Application, End User (Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Hospitals,
and Research Laboratories), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast
(2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The optical imaging market was worth USD 1.42 billion in 2017. The
market is projected to reach a value of USD 2.7 billion by 2023, growing
at a CAGR of 11.35% over the forecast period (2018-2023).
The healthcare sector is witnessing a tremendous amount of investments
in this technology, as the demand for effective solutions and focus on
early diagnosis of diseases are rising. Moreover, a few of the fields
where such investments have risen are fibre-optics and photonics, which
are also expected to act as a driving factor for the growth of optical
imaging technology.
Owing to the growing relevance of this technology in pharmaceutical and
biotechnological industries, along with medical diagnostics and
therapeutics, the optical imaging market is poised to witness a steady
growth in the upcoming years.
Technological Advancements Lead to Higher Market Penetration and
Drive the Market
Initially, technology for optical imaging was primarily limited to
laboratory use. This would no longer be the case as fast, compact,
user-friendly, and low-cost imaging systems with advanced technological
features are being developed across the world. It is expected to witness
a significant demand in the near future, as the preference for a better
and effective technology arises.
Technological advancements are enabling optical imaging to capture
comparably more data for lesser size. Systems, which are smaller in size
and with the same functionality as that of traditional technology, are
being developed. Imaging is being micronized with the sole purpose of it
being easy-to-use, especially in the healthcare sector, as smaller the
hyper spectral imaging camera, the easier it is to integrate the
technology with endoscopy instruments.
Key Highlights
-
Rising Demand from Diagnostic Imaging Centers to Drive the Market
-
North America - The Largest Market
Notable Market Development
-
Edmund Optics and Etaluma entered into a sales channel partnership to
make Etaluma next-generation inverted LS microscopes accessible to a
wider range of researchers and educators.
Companies Profiled
-
Agfa-Gevaert NV
-
ASE Optics Inc.
-
Canon Inc.
-
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
-
ChemImage Corporation
-
Cytoviva Inc.
-
Headwall Photonics Inc.
-
Heidelberg Engineering Inc.
-
Leica Microsystems
-
Optovue Inc.
-
Perkinelmer Inc.
-
Topcon Corporation
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Approach and Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Technology Snapshot
6. Global Optical Imaging Market Segmentation
7. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
8. Investment Analysis
9. Future of the Optical Imaging Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k3mjd4/global_2_7bn?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005479/en/