Global $22.36Mn Alternative Fuels Advisor Market to 2026: Analysis by Source and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Alternative Fuels Advisor - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $9.18 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Rise in crude oil prices and government regulations to reduce greenhouse gases emissions are some of the factors boosting the market growth. However, potential emissions and surface instability are hampering the market growth.

Based on source, the geothermal segment is driven by quick urbanization, industrialization, and growing manufacturing sectors in emerging economies. Additionally, government undertaken initiatives to promote sustainable energy production are expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market due to increasing in demand and economic conditions. North America is the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 Global Alternative Fuels Advisor Market, By Source

6 Global Alternative Fuels Advisor Market, By Geography

7 Key Developments

8 Company Profiling

Viviant Solar Inc.

TerraForm Power

SunPower Corp.

SunEdison Inc

SolarCity Corp.

Plug Power Inc.

NextEra Energy

First Solar (FSLR)

Enphase

Canadian Solar Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tbpknc/global_22_36mn?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005713/en/