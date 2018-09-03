Log in
Global $24.74Bn Ransomware Protection Market Forecasts (2018-2023) by Deployment, Application and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 07:48pm CEST

The "Global Ransomware Protection Market - Segmented by Deployment (On-premise, On-cloud), Application (Endpoint Protection, Email Protection, Network Security, Data Protection), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ransomware Protection Market was worth USD 9.98 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to USD 24.74 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 16.34% during the period 2018-2023.

The global ransomware protection market is set to witness a significant growth rate in the near future, owing to the growing demand of ransomware protection in recent years as a service.

The advent of crypto currencies, such as Bitcoin, has increased the demand of ransomware protection solutions as most of the ransom is demanded in the form of crypto currencies only due to their untraceable nature. Moreover, the industry is influenced by technological developments and has seen the advent of ransomware protection solutions for mobile devices too, apart from PCs.

Key Highlights

  • Increasing Number of Phishing Attacks and Security Breaches Drives the Market
  • Cloud Based Protection to Have the Highest Growth Rate
  • North America is the Market Leader

Notable Developments in the Market

  • May 2017 - McAfee launched a new tool called Ransomware Interceptor. It is an early detector tool that prevents file encryption attempts by ransomware malware. The tool uses machine learning and heuristics to identify such malware. It later launched an updated version, which was having WannaCry ransomware malware infections detection.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Ransomware Protection Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

  • Intel Security (McAfee)
  • AO Kaspersky Lab
  • Bitdefender
  • Fireeye Inc.
  • Malwarebytes
  • Sentinelone
  • Sophos Ltd.
  • Symantec Corporation
  • Trend Micro Inc.
  • Zscaler Inc.

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future Outlook of the Ransomware Protection Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7c4qxv/global_24_74bn?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
