Global $24.74Bn Ransomware Protection Market Forecasts (2018-2023) by Deployment, Application and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Ransomware Protection Market - Segmented by Deployment (On-premise, On-cloud), Application (Endpoint Protection, Email Protection, Network Security, Data Protection), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ransomware Protection Market was worth USD 9.98 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to USD 24.74 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 16.34% during the period 2018-2023.

The global ransomware protection market is set to witness a significant growth rate in the near future, owing to the growing demand of ransomware protection in recent years as a service.

The advent of crypto currencies, such as Bitcoin, has increased the demand of ransomware protection solutions as most of the ransom is demanded in the form of crypto currencies only due to their untraceable nature. Moreover, the industry is influenced by technological developments and has seen the advent of ransomware protection solutions for mobile devices too, apart from PCs.

Key Highlights

Increasing Number of Phishing Attacks and Security Breaches Drives the Market

Cloud Based Protection to Have the Highest Growth Rate

North America is the Market Leader

Notable Developments in the Market

May 2017 - McAfee launched a new tool called Ransomware Interceptor. It is an early detector tool that prevents file encryption attempts by ransomware malware. The tool uses machine learning and heuristics to identify such malware. It later launched an updated version, which was having WannaCry ransomware malware infections detection.

