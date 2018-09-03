Global $24.74Bn Ransomware Protection Market Forecasts (2018-2023) by Deployment, Application and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Ransomware Protection Market - Segmented by Deployment (On-premise,
On-cloud), Application (Endpoint Protection, Email Protection, Network
Security, Data Protection), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast
(2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Ransomware Protection Market was worth USD 9.98 billion in 2017 and is
projected to grow to USD 24.74 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 16.34%
during the period 2018-2023.
The global ransomware protection market is set to witness a significant
growth rate in the near future, owing to the growing demand of
ransomware protection in recent years as a service.
The advent of crypto currencies, such as Bitcoin, has increased the
demand of ransomware protection solutions as most of the ransom is
demanded in the form of crypto currencies only due to their untraceable
nature. Moreover, the industry is influenced by technological
developments and has seen the advent of ransomware protection solutions
for mobile devices too, apart from PCs.
Key Highlights
-
Increasing Number of Phishing Attacks and Security Breaches Drives the
Market
-
Cloud Based Protection to Have the Highest Growth Rate
-
North America is the Market Leader
Notable Developments in the Market
-
May 2017 - McAfee launched a new tool called Ransomware Interceptor.
It is an early detector tool that prevents file encryption attempts by
ransomware malware. The tool uses machine learning and heuristics to
identify such malware. It later launched an updated version, which was
having WannaCry ransomware malware infections detection.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Approach and Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Ransomware Protection Market Segmentation
6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
-
Intel Security (McAfee)
-
AO Kaspersky Lab
-
Bitdefender
-
Fireeye Inc.
-
Malwarebytes
-
Sentinelone
-
Sophos Ltd.
-
Symantec Corporation
-
Trend Micro Inc.
-
Zscaler Inc.
7. Investment Analysis
8. Future Outlook of the Ransomware Protection Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7c4qxv/global_24_74bn?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005280/en/