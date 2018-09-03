Global $34.6Bn Telecom Cloud Market to 2023: Analysis by Type, Applications, Cloud Platform, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Telecom Cloud Market - Segmented by Type, Applications, Cloud Platform
(Software-As-A-Service (SAAS), Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IAAS),
Platform-As-A-Service (PAAS)), End-User and Region - Growth, Trends, and
Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global telecom cloud market is valued at USD 12.45 billion in 2017
and is expected to reach USD 34.59 billion by 2023 and is expected to
witness a growth of 20.35% during the forecast period (2018-2023).
Increasing demand for over the top cloud services, lower operational and
administrative costs, and growing awareness about telecom cloud among
enterprises are expected to boost the growth of the market.
Key Highlights
-
Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Solution Expected to
Dominate the Market
-
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
Notable Developments in the Market
-
AT&T was Deploying White Box Hardware in Cell Towers to Power Mobile
5G Era. Over 60,000 White Box Routers Will Be Installed Over the Next
Several Years.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Approach and Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Telecom Cloud Market Segmentation
6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
-
AT&T Inc.
-
BT Group PLC
-
Verizon Communications Inc.
-
Level 3 Communications Inc.
-
Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson
-
Deutsche Telekom
-
NTT Communications Corporation
-
Centurylink Inc.
-
Singapore Telecommunications Limited
-
China Telecommunications Corporation
-
Telus Corporation
-
Fusion Telecommunications International Inc.
-
T-Mobile International AG
-
Verzon Wireless
7. Investment Analysis
8. Outlook of the Global Telecom Cloud Market
