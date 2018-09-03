Log in
Global $34.6Bn Telecom Cloud Market to 2023: Analysis by Type, Applications, Cloud Platform, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 03:29pm CEST

The "Global Telecom Cloud Market - Segmented by Type, Applications, Cloud Platform (Software-As-A-Service (SAAS), Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IAAS), Platform-As-A-Service (PAAS)), End-User and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telecom cloud market is valued at USD 12.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 34.59 billion by 2023 and is expected to witness a growth of 20.35% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Increasing demand for over the top cloud services, lower operational and administrative costs, and growing awareness about telecom cloud among enterprises are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Key Highlights

  • Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Solution Expected to Dominate the Market
  • North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

Notable Developments in the Market

  • AT&T was Deploying White Box Hardware in Cell Towers to Power Mobile 5G Era. Over 60,000 White Box Routers Will Be Installed Over the Next Several Years.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Telecom Cloud Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

  • AT&T Inc.
  • BT Group PLC
  • Verizon Communications Inc.
  • Level 3 Communications Inc.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • NTT Communications Corporation
  • Centurylink Inc.
  • Singapore Telecommunications Limited
  • China Telecommunications Corporation
  • Telus Corporation
  • Fusion Telecommunications International Inc.
  • T-Mobile International AG
  • Verzon Wireless

7. Investment Analysis

8. Outlook of the Global Telecom Cloud Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8gvmk6/global_34_6bn?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
