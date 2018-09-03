Global $34.6Bn Telecom Cloud Market to 2023: Analysis by Type, Applications, Cloud Platform, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Telecom Cloud Market - Segmented by Type, Applications, Cloud Platform (Software-As-A-Service (SAAS), Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IAAS), Platform-As-A-Service (PAAS)), End-User and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telecom cloud market is valued at USD 12.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 34.59 billion by 2023 and is expected to witness a growth of 20.35% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Increasing demand for over the top cloud services, lower operational and administrative costs, and growing awareness about telecom cloud among enterprises are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Key Highlights

Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Solution Expected to Dominate the Market

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

Notable Developments in the Market

AT&T was Deploying White Box Hardware in Cell Towers to Power Mobile 5G Era. Over 60,000 White Box Routers Will Be Installed Over the Next Several Years.

