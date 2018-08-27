Log in
Global 3D 4D Technology Market Forecast to 2023: Segmented by Type, Vertical and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/27/2018 | 04:09pm CEST

The "Global 3D 4D Technology Market - Segmented by Type, Vertical (Healthcare, Entertainment and Media, Education, Government, Industrial, Consumer Electronics), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D 4D Technology market was valued at USD 149.81 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 16.09% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Incorporating new and advanced products into existing work environments, to simplify tasks is increasingly becoming an important tool for enhancing business process efficiency. 3D/4D Technology products provide flexibility, even in the most complex of work environments. The use of this technology helps in generating accurate information before the final production, to avoid flawed outcomes, and thus, reduce production cost and time.

Key Highlights

  • Increasing Applications of 3D Printing is the Major Driver for the Market
  • 3D Imaging Segment is Expected to Have a Significant Market Share
  • Europe is Expected to Hold Second Position

Notable Developments

  • ICON paired with New Story to build cheap 3D printed homes. The collaboration is expected to works towards deploying a 3D-printer capable of manufacturing an 800-square-foot house in under 24 hours for less than $5,000.
  • Hexagon acquired AGTEK. AGTEK works in building 3D takeoff (cost estimation) software for civil construction and is the developer of the Earthwork 4D, a takeoff, modelling, and production tracking solution for civil contractors.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Global 3D 4D Technology Market Segmentation

7. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

  • 3D Systems Corporation
  • Dolby Laboratories Inc.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Barco N.V.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Stratus Inc.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Sony Corporation

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future Outlook of the 3D 4D Technology Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/49wtc3/global_3d_4d?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
