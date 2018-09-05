Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global 3D Display Market 2018-2020: An $112.9 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

The "Global 3D Display Market (Type, Technologies, Access Methods, Application and Geography) - Size, Share, Global Trends, Company Profiles, Demand, Insights, Analysis, Research, Report, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast, 2013 - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global 3D Display market is expected to reach $112.9 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 26.8% during 2014-2020.

The 3D displays applications in TVs and smartphones will drive the 3D display market significantly by year 2020, contributing more than 2/3rd of overall market revenue collectively. About 50% of the TVs will be enabled with 3D display technology by 2018. The efficient OLED technology displays will grow rapidly in future, helping OEMs to develop compact and energy efficient electronic devices.

Among all types of 3D displays which includes volumetric, stereoscopic and HMD; the stereoscopic and auto-stereoscopic displays should remain the most preferred type of 3D display due to their applications in TVs, smartphones and monitors.

The LED backlighted LCD technology products are commonly used for 3D displays, which would experience further increase in its adoption due to compact and energy efficient solution against CCFL backlighting. The CCFL technology should be completely replaced by LED backlighting by 2015. The modern technology OLED will surge in terms of adoption, and experience fastest growth over the forecast period.

The entertainment & media industry is getting evolved due to rise in 3D content. The growing number of HD-3D games will drive the uptake of 3D monitors. Even among mobile computing devices, the recent launches of 3D laptops, tablets and notebook PCs by companies such as Dell, Samsung and Sony has elevated awareness among users.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Global 3D Display Market by Type

Chapter 5 Global 3D Display Market by Technology

Chapter 6 3D Display Market by Access Method

Chapter 7 3D Display Market by Applications

Chapter 8 Global 3D Display Market by Geography

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Corp
  • Toshiba Corp
  • Sharp Corp.
  • 3D Fusion
  • 3DIcon
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp
  • Fujifilm Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dmz2nd/global_3d_display?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:22pGOGO : and Brazilian Mobile Provider TIM Partner to Offer Discounted Wi-Fi on GOL; Reaffirms Gogo's Third-Party Revenue Strategy with Airline Partners
AQ
01:22pCITY OF AUSTIN : July 2018 Passenger, Cargo traffic at Austin-Bergstrom; July set a new monthly passenger record for the fourth consecutive month, with 1,511,634 traveling through the airport
AQ
01:22pCONN : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results; First Quarter of Positive Same Store Sales in Three Years; Record Retail Gross Margin of 41.4%; Credit Segment Benefitting from Record Quarterly Revenues, Strong Credit Quality, and Lower Funding Costs
AQ
01:22pTARGET : Expands Holiday Assortment to Offer More Than 2,500 New and Exclusive Toys; Bullseye's Top Toys list and convenient services make shopping easier and more fun for the entire family
AQ
01:22pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Announces Jacksonville, Fla. as the Winner of the Soar With Reading #BookWithUs Online Vote; North Florida Customers, Crewmembers and Community Overwhelmingly Voted, Jacksonville to Receive $25,000 Worth of Children's Books and a Celebrity Reading Room Makeover Courtesy of -
AQ
01:22pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Norton Healthcare to Operate Retail Health Clinics in Louisville Area Walgreens Stores; Clinical agreement aims to improve care coordination and access across eight retail clinic locations
AQ
01:22pAMAZON COM : HubSpot Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; One of the leading customer growth platforms runs the vast majority of its infrastructure on AWS for greater reliability and speed, the best performance, and access to the most comprehensive set of cloud services
AQ
01:22pCAPITALAND : Ascott Voted 'Asia's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand' For Three Consecutive Years At World Travel Awards 2018
AQ
01:22pCARNIVAL CORPORATION : & plc Purchase of Shares
AQ
01:22pACCOR : Hotels completes acquisition of Movenpick Hotels & Resorts
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
4WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.