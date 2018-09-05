Global 3D Display Market 2018-2020: An $112.9 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
According to the report, the global 3D Display market is expected to
reach $112.9 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 26.8% during
2014-2020.
The 3D displays applications in TVs and smartphones will drive the 3D
display market significantly by year 2020, contributing more than 2/3rd
of overall market revenue collectively. About 50% of the TVs will be
enabled with 3D display technology by 2018. The efficient OLED
technology displays will grow rapidly in future, helping OEMs to develop
compact and energy efficient electronic devices.
Among all types of 3D displays which includes volumetric, stereoscopic
and HMD; the stereoscopic and auto-stereoscopic displays should remain
the most preferred type of 3D display due to their applications in TVs,
smartphones and monitors.
The LED backlighted LCD technology products are commonly used for 3D
displays, which would experience further increase in its adoption due to
compact and energy efficient solution against CCFL backlighting. The
CCFL technology should be completely replaced by LED backlighting by
2015. The modern technology OLED will surge in terms of adoption, and
experience fastest growth over the forecast period.
The entertainment & media industry is getting evolved due to rise in 3D
content. The growing number of HD-3D games will drive the uptake of 3D
monitors. Even among mobile computing devices, the recent launches of 3D
laptops, tablets and notebook PCs by companies such as Dell, Samsung and
Sony has elevated awareness among users.
