Global 3D Display Market 2018-2020: An $112.9 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global 3D Display Market (Type, Technologies, Access Methods, Application and Geography) - Size, Share, Global Trends, Company Profiles, Demand, Insights, Analysis, Research, Report, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast, 2013 - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global 3D Display market is expected to reach $112.9 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 26.8% during 2014-2020.

The 3D displays applications in TVs and smartphones will drive the 3D display market significantly by year 2020, contributing more than 2/3rd of overall market revenue collectively. About 50% of the TVs will be enabled with 3D display technology by 2018. The efficient OLED technology displays will grow rapidly in future, helping OEMs to develop compact and energy efficient electronic devices.

Among all types of 3D displays which includes volumetric, stereoscopic and HMD; the stereoscopic and auto-stereoscopic displays should remain the most preferred type of 3D display due to their applications in TVs, smartphones and monitors.

The LED backlighted LCD technology products are commonly used for 3D displays, which would experience further increase in its adoption due to compact and energy efficient solution against CCFL backlighting. The CCFL technology should be completely replaced by LED backlighting by 2015. The modern technology OLED will surge in terms of adoption, and experience fastest growth over the forecast period.

The entertainment & media industry is getting evolved due to rise in 3D content. The growing number of HD-3D games will drive the uptake of 3D monitors. Even among mobile computing devices, the recent launches of 3D laptops, tablets and notebook PCs by companies such as Dell, Samsung and Sony has elevated awareness among users.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Global 3D Display Market by Type

Chapter 5 Global 3D Display Market by Technology

Chapter 6 3D Display Market by Access Method

Chapter 7 3D Display Market by Applications

Chapter 8 Global 3D Display Market by Geography

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Sony Corp.

Samsung Electronics Corp

Toshiba Corp

Sharp Corp.

3D Fusion

3DIcon

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Fujifilm Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dmz2nd/global_3d_display?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005452/en/